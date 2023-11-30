Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.