Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Earnings Miss

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as C$56.83 and last traded at C$58.29. Approximately 1,147,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,919,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.25.
The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion.
Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 3.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.08.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
