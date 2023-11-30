Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 1,497 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 23,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 52,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Apple by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 315,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,167,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 35,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

