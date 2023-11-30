Barclays Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $660.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $570.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.78.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 2.2 %

INTU stock opened at $577.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.35. Intuit has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 14,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 56,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.