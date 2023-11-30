Barclays Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $80.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair cut NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.74.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

