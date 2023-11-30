Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

BMWYY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

