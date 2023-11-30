BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRBR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 101.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 270.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.