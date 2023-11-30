Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Carl J. Rickertsen Sells 7,849 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Carl J. Rickertsen sold 200 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

NYSE BERY opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

