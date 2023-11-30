B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $736.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.53. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

