Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $19.60 to $17.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.04.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ BILI opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $52,090,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,929,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bilibili by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

