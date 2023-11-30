BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

BIOL stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

