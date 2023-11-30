BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

BLFS stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $550.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.57. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 927,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at $95,754,676.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,216 shares of company stock valued at $711,344. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

