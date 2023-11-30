Bitfarms’ (BITF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BITF. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Up 11.9 %

BITF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $329.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.27. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,970,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.