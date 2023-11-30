Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BITF. Compass Point boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Price Performance

NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.