Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading 13.9% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.64. 1,119,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,577,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Bitfarms Stock Up 13.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$569.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.