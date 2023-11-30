BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $321,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 106,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 221,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 945,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGY opened at $5.17 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

