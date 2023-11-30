BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 596,593 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 596,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,319,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,617,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,353,487.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.40.
- On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,036 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,359.92.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,854,635.26.
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,174.32.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,982,878.28.
- On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,328.34.
- On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $2,061,779.72.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,216.80.
- On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,241.47.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.22 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.