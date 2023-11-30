BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 596,593 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 596,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,319,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,617,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,353,487.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,305 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.40.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,036 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,359.92.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 533,883 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,854,635.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,174.32.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,982,878.28.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,328.34.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $2,061,779.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,216.80.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,241.47.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.22 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.