BMO Capital Markets Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $605.00 to $640.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $577.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.35. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $862,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

