BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 19,985 Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

