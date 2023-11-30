BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 7,366 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 110.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALV opened at $103.28 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.49.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

