BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 78,568 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 52.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,561,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 538,306 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 308.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 4.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

