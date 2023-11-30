BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Evolus by 1,052.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 703,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,106,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Evolus

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $30,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $30,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,679,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,381,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

