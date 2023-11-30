BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 10,009 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WLY opened at $30.09 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -132.08%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

