BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Up 2.1 %

DDS opened at $350.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.30.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dillard’s

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.