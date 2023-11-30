BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

