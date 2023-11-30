BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 370,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 286,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after buying an additional 222,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

