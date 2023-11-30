BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 176.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

