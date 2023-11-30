BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,169 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16,418.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 177.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 799,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 40.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 667,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SKT opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

