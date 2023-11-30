BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

