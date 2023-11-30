BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 76.6% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

IIPR stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.