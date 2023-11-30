BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,163 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.