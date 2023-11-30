BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BRF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BRF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRFS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. Equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

