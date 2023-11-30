BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

EVERTEC stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

