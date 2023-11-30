BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBZ opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

