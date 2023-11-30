BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 462.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

