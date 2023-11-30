BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

HLIO stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.19. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.10 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.