BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,818 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $100,628,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $27,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,967,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 534.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,004,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,849 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DB opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

