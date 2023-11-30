BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.27 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,508 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 594,405 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,415.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,068 shares of company stock valued at $840,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

