BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.5 %

BJ stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

