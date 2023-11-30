BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,908,000 after buying an additional 1,004,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

