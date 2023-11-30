BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,945 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

JELD stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

