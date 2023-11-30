BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -136.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

