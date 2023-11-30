BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 212.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GRBK opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.67. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

