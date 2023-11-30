BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of ADUS opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

