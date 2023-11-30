BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,083 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of WPM opened at $49.04 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

