BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 510.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after acquiring an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

