BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Raises Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 868.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 729,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,172,000 after buying an additional 201,376 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,446.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $248,480 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $87.65 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $98.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

