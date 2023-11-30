BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

