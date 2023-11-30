BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,077 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $234,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 30.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,105,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,434,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,978 shares during the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

