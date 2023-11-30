BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $99,992.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,417 shares of company stock valued at $217,447. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

ATEN stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $916.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

